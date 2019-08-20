Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Training Course: 5-Days (Central London, United Kingdom - September 23-27, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lean and Six Sigma are quality improvement methodologies structured to reduce waste and product or service failure rates to a negligible level. Six Sigma companies typically spend less than five percent of their revenues addressing and repairing quality problems.

Black Belts are at the core of every Six Sigma implementation. Motorola used the term Black Belt to describe an individual who has developed a synergistic proficiency between his or her technical discipline and the Six Sigma strategies, tactics, and tools. These individuals will continually work towards institutionalizing the effective use of these tools throughout the corporation, its clients, and its suppliers.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt training follows the standard model of this intense training spread over 5 days.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5PM

Key Topics Covered



Review Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Minitab Continuation with Case Study

Measurement System Analysis

MSA for discrete data

MSA for continuous data

Advanced Process Capability

Sigma Value, Defect Metrics and Yield Metrics

Long- and Short-Term Capabilities

Cp, Cpk, Pp, Ppk Capability Indices

Advanced Statistical Process Control

Control Charts for Continuous Data

Control Charts for Discrete Date

Handling Non-normal Data

Data Sampling

Sampling Strategies

Central Limit Theorem The Mean Proportions

Confidence Interval for Standard Deviation and Median

Hypothesis Testing

Introduction to Hypothesis Tests

Tests for Means -t-Test, ANOVA, Tukey's Test Paired data

Tests for Variance (Bartlett's, Levene's and F-Tests)

Tests for Proportions (Chi Square Test)

Non-Parametric Tests

Correlation and Regression

Simple Correlation and Regression

Multiple Correlation and Regression

Logistic Regression

Design of Experiments

2k full factorial designs

Optimisation Plots

Blocking

Organizational Change Management

Managing Successful Project Teams

Decision-Making Approaches

Conflict Management

Exam

Course Summary and Next Steps

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l59v4y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.