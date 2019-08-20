Global Malic Acid Market Outlook (2019-2025): Key Players Bartek, Polynt, Thirumalai Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemicals are Highly Integrated Across the Value Chain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Beverages, Confectionery & Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malic acid market size is expected to reach USD 257.7 million by 2025, registering a 5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Developing global food and beverage industry, growing demand for bakery and confectionery products, and shift in consumer and product trends in the personal care industry are factors estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.



The average prices of malic acid have been stable over the last few years owing to steady supply and demand regime and this trend is expected to continue through 2025. Furthermore, developing food and beverage processing industries, particularly in emerging countries like China, India, Brazil, and Thailand, is expected to have a positive impact on overall industrial growth over the coming years. Innovations, developments, and increased product applications have led companies to expand their production capacities, a trend that has significantly benefited the market.



Traditionally, Asia-Pacific is estimated to propel the demand for processed food on account of increasing disposable income, globalization, and changing food consumption patterns in the region. Commercialization of natural fruit-flavored drinks, along with shifting consumption patterns, mainly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are estimated to boost product penetration.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The beverages segment accounted for the largest malic acid market share and is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period owing to rise in consumption of liquid and powdered beverages

In North America, the confectionery and food industry segment accounted for almost 41% of the total market in 2018 owing to high demand for malic acid in products like processed food and hard candies

Asia-Pacific accounted for 43.8% of total market demand in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a healthy pace over the projected period owing to increasing preference for food acidifiers to enhance the shelf life of products

Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest pace and is projected to account for 17.4% of the total market volume by 2025 owing to rising demand for food and beverage products and an expanding personal care industry

Key players such as Bartek, Polynt, Thirumalai Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemicals are highly integrated across the value chain, from raw material manufacturing to malic acid derivative manufacturing

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Information Procurement

1.1.1 Purchased Database

1.1.2 Internal database

1.1.3 Secondary Sources

1.1.4 Third Party Perspective

1.1.5 Primary Research

1.2 Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models

1.3 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 Sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing global food & beverage industry

3.6.1.2 Increasing bakery & confectionery products demand

3.6.1.3 Shift in consumer and product trends in the personal care industry

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile raw material cost

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Malic Acid Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Malic Acid Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Beverages

4.4 Confectionery & Food

4.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Malic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Malic Acid Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 North America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia Pacific

5.6 Central & South America

5.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

6.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.4 Public Companies

6.5 Private Companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bartek Ingredients Inc.

7.2 Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

7.3 Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.4 Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

7.5 Miles Chemical

7.6 Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

7.7 Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

7.8 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. (TCL)

7.9 Yongsan Chemicals

7.10 Polynt S.p.A.

7.11 Prinova

7.12 Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp.

7.13 U.S. Chemicals LLC

7.14 The Chemical Company (TCC)

7.15 Lonza



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zz9sw

