APMG Change Management Training Course: 5-Days (London, United Kingdom - October 14-18, 2019)

This comprehensive five-day course combines both foundation and practitioner APMG Change Management qualifications. It will give you a highly developed understanding of change management, from the challenges of implementing change to managing resistance.



The Change Management Foundation qualification explores the theories of how change impacts on and is affected by the individual, team, organisation and change leader.



The practitioner element offers a more detailed exploration of change management, building on material from the Change Management Body of Knowledge (CMBoK), a standard for change management.



The following modules are covered in this course:



Individual Change

What happens when people experience change

What factors affect people's response to change

How personality affects a person's relationship with change

How & why people resist change

Team Change

Improving team effectiveness

How teams change and develop

Leading team change

How team change impacts organisational change

Organisational Change

Key metaphors of organisational change, and how they link to change management

How organisational change works

Evaluating different models of organisational change

Building an integrated model of the organisational change process

Leadership & Change

The relationship between leadership style and change

The effects of different leadership styles on the change process

Different leadership roles in the change process

