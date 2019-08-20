Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Video Conferencing Market

Cloud video conference is based on cloud computing as the core, service providers build cloud computing center, enterprises do not need to buy MCU, do not need to large-scale transformation of the network, do not need to be equipped with professional IT staff, through the form of renting services, realize multi-party video communication in conference room, personal computer, mobile state. 

This report focuses on the global Cloud Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Video Conferencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
Microsoft 
Cisco 
Zoom 
BlueJeans 
NEC 
Arkadin 
TKO Video Communications 
VEEDEEO‎ 
ZTE 
Avaya 
Lifesize 
Vidyo 
Starleaf 
Kedacom 
Tely Labs 
ClearOne (VCON) 
SONY 
Yealink

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Telepresence 
Integrated 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Corporate 
Government & Defense 
Media & Entertainment 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Cloud Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Cloud Video Conferencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

