CellCube Announces Closing of the Private Placement Financing of Units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (“CellCube” or the “Company”) (CSE CUBE) (OTCQB CECBF) (Frankfurt 01X, WKN A2JMGP) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement financing (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $224,900.10 through the issuance of 3,748,335 Units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.06 per unit.



Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”); (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 on or before August 16, 2024.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued upon closing of the Offering are subject to a hold period until December 17, 2019, pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy. CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry under the subsidiary company, Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube’s other related subsidiary is EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc., which designs, manufactures, assembles, and tests and complete range of dependable power control systems. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 136 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage System solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles (cycling daily for 28 years) and larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a CellCube unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

On Behalf of CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.,

Stefan Schauss, CEO, Director

Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com

www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com . Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



