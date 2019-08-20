Wireless Bridge Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wireless bridge is a type of networking hardware device that enables the connection of two different local area network (LAN) segments by bridging a wireless connection between them. It works much like a wired network bridge and is used to connect LANs that are logically separated and/or located in different physical locations.

These networks can be in the same building but are normally in either adjacent buildings or with the proper antennas and line of sight bridges can even connect networks up to 30 miles apart. Wireless bridges connect to the wired network through the 802.11n port and replicate that data to a remote network bridge or access point via 802.11a/b/g wireless (Wi-Fi) protocol.

With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and development of industrial internet, the wireless Bridge market is expected to have a positive outlook over the coming years. In recent years, most enterprises are moving toward cloud computing for cost-cutting purposes by eliminating investments required for storage hardware and other physical infrastructures. Moreover, cloud computing services offer multiple advantages including swiftness, scalability, viability, reliability, and faster time to market. Also, storage and data retrieval and efficient development of prototypes are some beneficial attributes of cloud computing. Based on its accessibility and usage, the cloud is categorized as public, private, and hybrid. Wireless cloud provides benefits of retrieving digital content from anywhere and at any time. The cloud helps organizations reduce cost and improve efficiency; for instance, Microsoft Office 365 provides enterprises with time-saving services that include document sharing, email, and messaging with video and voice conferencing. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services through wireless AP will boost their adoption over the coming years.



The 802.11ac standard now accounts for 85.2% of dependent access point unit shipments in the enterprise segment and 94.5% of dependent access point revenues, marking this standard's full penetration into the market. Beginning late in 2018 and early in 2019 the market will begin to shift toward adoption of the new 802.11ax standard.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Bridge market will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2200.8 million by 2024, from US$ 1179.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Bridge business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Bridge market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wireless Bridge value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

802.11ac

802.11n

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Office

Manufacturing

Education

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

HPE

HUAWEI

Ubiquiti

Ruckus Wireless

TP-LINK

D-Link

Proxim

H3C

Netgear

Aerohive

ADTRAN

Alvarion Technologies

EnGenius

Hawking

