Expertise in Every Detail of Business Solutions

The Black Tie Service, the winner in the category of Luxury Concierge Service in Thailand

Luxury Lifestyle Awards announced The Black Tie Service the third-time winner in the category of Luxury Concierge Service in Thailand

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s demanding pace of life, concierge services are no longer a caprice, but rather a practical necessity. It goes without saying that the most successful companies and individuals should pick top-tier professionals to meet their needs. Experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards are happy to recommend you The Black Tie Service , this year’s winner in the category of Luxury Concierge Service in Thailand and your impeccable partner in expert business solutions.Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.The Black Tie Service is Asia’s leading one-stop corporate solutions agency that strives to deliver the best customer experience and satisfaction to its clients. A team of creative and skilled professionals produces unique tools and tailor-made offers to meet even the most demanding requirements. The company’s packages range from limousine and airport services, through customized events and a comprehensive corporate CRM system to manage your VIP clientele, to the Reward and Privilege program the agency takes special pride in.This service is about understanding corporate business needs and providing the most valuable personalized tools to your customers. With Black Tie’s latest technology, all of the solutions are designed to meet client’s business objectives, provide measurable ROI and exceed customer expectations.The Black Tie Service aims to be the partner of choice for the world’s leading brands, and this goal has become their drive for ultimate success and leadership. So no matter what you need to get done, corporate or personal, you can be sure that your matters are in the safest and the most professional hands.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.