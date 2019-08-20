Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Angola strategic partnership and welcomed the bold reforms that President João Lourenço has undertaken since taking office in 2017. The two conferred on ways to increase bilateral trade and investment and strengthen democratic institutions.



