RiskIQ Taps FireEye Veteran Dean Ćoza to Lead Product, Technology Teams

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the global leader in attack surface management, today announced the appointment of Dean Ćoza to its leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Most recently the Executive Vice President at Absolute Software, Ćoza brings over 20 years of experience leading product and technology teams at industry heavyweights including FireEye, ArcSight, and VMWare. At RiskIQ, Ćoza will head up Engineering, Product, Research and Tech Ops organizations and be fully responsible for Products from planning to delivery, scale and adoption of RiskIQ's industry-leading platform.



Ćoza joins RiskIQ as organizations across the world are embracing attack surface management, driven by a surge of data breaches originating outside the firewall. Ćoza will deliver products that tap into the company's proprietary global discovery and detection infrastructure, uniquely suited to solve this fast-growing problem.

"I was deeply impressed by the team and technology at RiskIQ, and blown away by the breadth and depth of the Internet data it's collected over the years," Ćoza said. "Security defenders and responders depend on this data every day to respond to incidents and use RiskIQ cloud-based analytics to minimize their attack surface and proactively manage risks in their digital footprint.

Ćoza's appointment coincides with the launch of a new cloud-based analytics module, RiskIQ's JavaScript Threats, which monitors web assets and JavaScript resources for changes and suspicious behavior. The solution detects specific attacks such as the credit-card skimming syndicate Magecart implicated in the British Airways breach resulting in a $230M GDPR fine.

"We've defined the category of attack surface management, and are bringing Dean in to scale the organization to support our growth," said Lou Manousos, RiskIQ CEO. “His leadership and experience in building successful cybersecurity products will guide us toward the next round of our platform adoption, and revenue goals."

At Absolute, Ćoza led the Product and Corporate Development organizations. Prior to Absolute, as Senior Vice President Products at FireEye, Ćoza led the Product organization during its hyper-growth stage and saw revenue increase from $70M to $700M. Before FireEye, Ćoza held executive product management and marketing roles at VMware, Forcepoint (Websense), ArcSight (pre-IPO), and others.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the global leader in attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization’s digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social, and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISOs, RiskIQ’s platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action. Its software protects businesses, brands, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

