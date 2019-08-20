American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of Notice of Intent for Tuscarora Drilling

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the key permit has been submitted for the upcoming drill campaign at the Tuscarora Gold Project in Elko Nevada. A Notice of Intent (“NOI”) has been filed with the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), for the 2019 drilling campaign that is anticipated to begin this month.



“The submission of this drill permit is a significant milestone at Tuscarora, and we anticipate a timely response from the BLM” said Eric Saderholm, President of APM. “This program is designed to test new geological interpretations within the Tuscarora District, specifically the historically untested east-dipping structures. There are several new targets that have been defined by the gravity and CSAMT surveys completed by OceanaGold in 2019 within the 1,818 acre property. This drilling program will begin to test these new concepts and we will uncover a lot of new information that will greatly assist exploration efforts moving forward.”

The Tuscarora Gold Project is a high-grade, gold silver property under joint venture with OceanaGold Corporation, a mid-tier, high-margin gold producer (refer to press release April 15, 2019). American Pacific optioned the property from NOVO Resources in late 2017. After expanding the land package, completing a geophysical program and a 16-hole drill campaign mid 2018, APM then joint ventured the project to OceanaGold in April 2019.

The Tuscarora Mining District is within a major gold producing region of Nevada. For more info on the Tuscarora Gold Project, please visit this link: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/ .

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

About OceanaGold Corp.

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company’s assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.



"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director



Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-866-646-5389

Forward-looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



