Sculptor Joy Beckner to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joy Beckner is an artist and sculptor who models wax or clay into classical forms, which are then cast into bronze. Her attention to detail and commitment to creating strong representational work has resulted in many awards and invitations to membership in prestigious organizations. Today she is a fellow of the National Sculpture Society and a signature member of the Society of Animal Artists.

So how did Joy Beckner become a sculptor?

“My paint got thick!” she laughs. “After not being in art for many years, my dad said ‘Joy, you're working too hard. You need to relax a little.’ I had two years at Washington University in their fine arts school. So I took Fridays off and I took a painting class. And after a year or so my paint got thick. And I thought I should try sculpture again.”

Meticulously involved with every step of the sculptural process from modeling clay or wax to chasing and finish work, Joy also hires the best in the United States to produce her vision into bronze. She makes the original sculptures herself with tools and her bare hands. After that, it goes to a mold maker and then the mold maker makes a wax from the mold. Then, it goes to the wax chaser who fixes the wax. In fact, producing one piece requires the work of eight different people to fashion her original into a bronze figure.

“Before I started, I had no idea how much work it would require and actually how little control I have over the end product,” says Joy. “It’s like I composed a song and I watch as an orchestra of people perform it. It’s a challenge and time flies when you're having fun, but it takes a long time, and it takes as long to do a little hand-held piece as it does to do a life-sized piece.”

Best known for her series of dachshunds, Joy has earned international recognition and over 100 awards portraying these endearing animals.

“I had no idea people would buy dogs in sculpture,” says Joy. “Suddenly I had a totally new market. It was kind of a neat awakening for me.”

Joy is inspired by sensuous shapes of skin, bone, and muscle. Before beginning a sculpture, she will visit a respected breeder of that breed to discuss their unique anatomy. She measures the dogs and sculpts the original to life size, one half life size, one quarter life size, or 1/6 scale.

“If you’re a musician you have to know your music. As a sculptor, I have to know anatomy,” says Joy. “Anatomy to me is very important. All mammals are variations on a theme of bones and muscles and when I sculpt I can imagine the bones and muscles.”

The final piece is hollow, not heavy and can sit on your mantel as a reminder of your friend.

“I'm proud of making things accurate without being too fussy,” says Joy. “People get lost in detail. Let them use their imagination. Let yourself feel, remember your furry friend, and I feel good about them.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Joy Beckner in an interview with Jim Masters on August 22nd at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.Joybeckner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.