Lydian Announces Armenia’s Decision to Allow the Amulsar Project to Proceed

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydian International Limited (TSX: LYD) (“Lydian” or the “Company”) announced today that during a live Facebook broadcast, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, of the Republic of Armenia, stated that “The information we currently have at this moment is very clear, the exploitation of the mine does not harm the environment.” The Prime Minister went on to state that Lydian would be permitted to proceed with the Amulsar Project.



Edward Sellers, Interim President & CEO of Lydian, commented: “Thousands of Lydian supporters welcome final recognition from the Government of Armenia that there are no grounds for preventing Lydian from completing and operating the Amulsar Project.”

“There are significant challenges ahead as Lydian moves to recover and rebuild its capacity to operate over the coming months, but we are looking forward to engaging with our stakeholders and positioning Lydian to be able to get back to work.”

Mr. Sellers continued: “Lydian has been fully transparent in its environmental and operating practices. Those practices meet or exceed all applicable international standards and were fully evaluated and confirmed as part of the comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment under which Lydian received its mining permits.”

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer focused on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Project, located in south-central Armenia. However, illegal blockades have prevented access to Amulsar since late June 2018. Amulsar is expected to be a large-scale, low-cost operation with production targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Estimated mineral resources contain 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces as outlined in the Q1 2017 Technical Report. Existing mineral resources beyond current reserves and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the mine life. Lydian is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk .

