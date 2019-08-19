Informa Investment Solutions Names Four Azzad Portfolios to ‘Top Guns' Status

Strategies excel across multiple categories and reporting periods in the PSN manager database

Azzad Asset Management today announced that four of its investment portfolios have been recognized as "Top Guns" for time periods ending June 30, 2019. The firm’s large cap growth, small cap growth, small cap value, and international strategies were named to Informa Investment Solutions' PSN manager ranking database. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking that is widely used by asset managers and investors.



Achieving the Top Guns distinction means that the Azzad strategies are among the top 10 performers within one or more peer groups reporting to Informa, the longest running investment manager database in North America.



The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.



Azzad oversees eleven portfolios for its wealth management clients. All potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm’s socially responsible investing guidelines.



Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.



PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns.



About Azzad Asset Management

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad believes that companies operating in ethical lines of business offer relatively less business risk and are in a better position to thrive in the long-term. The firm’s proprietary screening process allows the manager to prudently manage client assets in a manner consistent with their values. Azzad is a member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility.



