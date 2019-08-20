Scottish Audio Company, Drown, Launches Game-Changing Tactile Earphones on Indiegogo Today

Drown: Tactile Earphones Launching on Indiegogo

Get ready for a gaming evolution.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish-based audio hardware company, Drown, are thrilled to announce that their tactile gaming earphones are launching via Indiegogo today.

Our introductory model, designed especially for gamers, makes the most of Drown’s patented technology, activating all three of your brain’s audio pathways. Drown transforms ordinary sounds into the most realistic, immersive audio experience ever.

Whether it’s streaming, competing online, or playing your favorite games to relax - Drown will elevate your experience, even with titles you’ve played hundreds of times.

Drown Founder Mark O’Callaghan: “It is so life-like gamers everywhere keep telling us Drown makes them feel like they are actually there, in their favorite games.”

With Drown, know where sound is coming from with pinpoint accuracy, for unparalleled immersion into your favorite titles. You’ll hear everything in those tense, critical gaming moments, but that’s not all. Appreciate the small but impactful nuances that aren’t amplified in standard audio, like flies buzzing around tall grass in Red Dead Redemption 2. Drown tactile earphones are truly game-changing.

Drown CEO David Law: “From the moment I put the prototype earphones into my ears, I knew this was a remarkable product and was very excited to get involved.”

With the Indiegogo campaign, Drown hopes to raise $50,000 for tooling and mass production. We will begin production as soon as the funding goal is met and the first Drown earphones will be shipping early 2020.

The Drown team will be at Gamescom all week for our global launch. Find us in the UK Industry stand, Hall 3.2 We can’t wait to be part of Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture and we hope to see you there.

For more information on the product and crowdfunding campaign, visit our Indiegogo launch page.

About Drown

Drown is a Scottish-based audio hardware company. We are an experienced team of gamers, visionaries, engineers and creative thinkers, launching the world’s first tactile earphones for gaming.

Contact us: media@drownaudio.com



