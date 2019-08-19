The Ensign Group Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of The Pennant Group

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies, today announced the appointment of Jennifer L. Freeman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Pennant Group, Inc., the holding company of all of Ensign’s home health and hospice agencies and substantially all of Ensign’s senior living businesses following completion of the previously-announced spin-off. Ms. Freeman has been serving as CFO of Cornerstone Healthcare, Ensign’s home health and hospice portfolio company, since she joined the organization earlier this year. Ms. Freeman will lead Pennant’s finance strategy and oversee its financial operations, including accounting, treasury, tax and financial reporting.



Ms. Freeman joined Ensign with more than 15 years in the healthcare industry and more than 25 years of experience leading financial teams and departments. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Ms. Freeman was Chief Financial Officer of Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC, a regional provider of drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, overseeing all accounting, finance, payor contracting, compliance and revenue cycle management functions. Ms. Freeman has held various other leadership roles within the healthcare industry, including the Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare of Washington, a large regional payor in the Pacific Northwest, the Vice President of Finance of Coordinated Care Corporation, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Chief Financial Officer for Qualis Health, a healthcare consulting organization that assists providers and payers in improved care delivery and patient outcomes, and the Vice President of Finance of MCG Health, LLC, a developer of evidenced-based health care guidelines and related tools. A Certified Public Accountant, Ms. Freeman began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and has extensive public accounting experience. Ms. Freeman is a graduate of the University of Texas and earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington. Throughout her career, Ms. Freeman has developed a track record of performance as a financial leader, experienced organizational change manager and driver of healthy culture and strong organization-wide financial performance.

“Jenn made an immediate impact on the team when she joined us and continues to be an important voice in our accounting, financial planning and strategy efforts,” said Suzanne Snapper, Ensign’s Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. “We are pleased she has accepted the responsibility to lead Pennant as CFO through the remainder of the spin-off transaction and beyond,” she said.

“After a thorough evaluation of very qualified internal candidates and an exhaustive search of dozens of external candidates, Jenn’s qualifications and leadership experience set her apart from the rest of the field. We are confident Jenn is the right person to lead Pennant’s finance and accounting teams and to provide expansive influence throughout the organization as we seek to become the home health, hospice and senior living providers of choice in the communities we serve,” said Danny Walker, Pennant’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Walker continued, “From her first day, Jenn had a deep understanding of the culture and core values Ensign and Pennant live by, and her expertise, guidance and dedication to excellence are exemplary of those principles. We know she will amplify the positive results of many others throughout Pennant.”

Commenting on her appointment as CFO, Ms. Freeman said, “I am grateful to join an organization focused on transformational leadership and a highly talented team dedicated to providing life-changing service in industries positioned across the care continuum. I look forward to the tremendous opportunities that lie before us.”

