CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) (“CMFN” or “the Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 334-5784 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (314) 696-0510. Participants should reference CM Finance Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. For those who are not able to listen to the call, a replay will be available shortly after the call by visiting our website at http://cmfn-inc.com/earnings-calls/.

About CM Finance Inc

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity investments of privately held middle-market companies. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about CM Finance Inc, please visit www.cmfn-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT: CM Finance Inc Investor Relations Email: investorrelations@cmipllc.com Phone: 212-257-5199



