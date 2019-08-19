Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.
Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
Location: The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Chicago, IL
Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference
Location: The Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, MN
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com
Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Shelton Group
Brett L Perry
P: +1-214-272-0070
E: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Company Contact:
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: info@pixelworks.com
