Biotricity CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq in Live Interview on Yahoo Finance

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), today announced that its CEO and Founder Waqaas Al-Siddiq will be on Yahoo Finance’s On the Move show on Tuesday, August 20th, airing at 11:45 AM EDT. As of July 2019, with approximately 70 million unique monthly visitors, Yahoo Finance was ranked the most popular investment and finance website in the United States, by number of visits.



Watch here: https://finance.yahoo.com/show/onthemove/

Mr. Al-Siddiq will discuss American healthcare coverage and how insurance plans, whether public or private, impact growing, start-up medical device companies. He will also discuss how advances in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring (RPM), and the demands of the patient-consumer, are creating a seismic shift in healthcare delivery; most noticeably in the shift to outpatient care.

RPM, one of the key areas of focus for self-management and evidence-based practice, is projected to reach $31.3 billion by 2023 . Currently, more than seven million patients benefit from remote monitoring and the use of connected medical devices, and nearly 1,800 hospitals in the US are using mobile applications to improve risk management and care quality.

Biotricity continues to facilitate the development of future medical devices that are easy to utilize in either the physician’s office or the patient’s home, and in acute-care settings. These medical-grade devices are comfortable, small, and can offer precise remote data collection and more responsive care. In the coming year, the company will continue to evolve and adapt its technology for a wide range of medical applications.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contacts

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

Chris McCoin,

Chris@mccoinsmith.com , 508-429-5988

Richard Smith,

rick@mccoinsmith.com , 978-433-3304

Investor Relations:

Biotricity Inc.

1-800-590-4155

investors@biotricity.com



