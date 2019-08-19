Steadman Philippon Research Institute’s Vail Scientific Summit to Celebrate Its Fifth Year

Canon Medical to serve as first title sponsor; “Advances in Regenerative Medicine” is 2019 theme

The Vail Scientific Summit is about to reach yet another milestone.

The annual event—a summer highlight for scientists, researchers, surgeons and clinicians in the fields of regenerative, translational and orthopaedic medicine, among others—will be marking its fifth straight year as a must-attend conference.

Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) will host the Vail Scientific Summit August 24-27 at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort, with this year’s agenda built around the theme “Advances in Regenerative Medicine.”

And for its fifth edition, the Summit has an exciting new addition: Canon Medical, as part of a strategic partnership with The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, has signed on as the event’s first title sponsor.

“The Steadman Clinic and SPRI are very proud to have Canon Medical serve in this key sponsorship role,” said Kelly Adair, Chief Operating Officer of The Steadman Clinic. “Canon Medical’s commitment and involvement in this important gathering enables our world-class research professionals to continue their ground-breaking work in the laboratories at SPRI and to share their knowledge and findings with the large number of physicians, clinicians and scientists from around the world that attend our event each August.”

The now-annual event started in the summer of 2015 shortly after Dr. Johnny Huard, Chief Scientific Officer at SPRI, first arrived in Vail. The symposium has grown each year and attracts physicians and scholars from a wide variety of fields of medicine and research. This year’s range of discussion topics include aging, bone regeneration, spine and vertebrae issues, muscle, cartilage, ligament and tendons.

The 2019 Vail Scientific Summit will kick off with a special keynote presentation on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 24. The topic of “Healthy Aging” will be chaired by Summit host Dr. Huard and will feature keynote presentations from Dr. Eric Verdin of the Buck Institute and Dr. James Kirkland of Mayo Clinic.

The four-day meeting swings into full force on Sunday, Aug. 25 with sessions starting at 9 a.m. and—after a mid-day break for participants and attendees to explore and enjoy the attractions of Vail—lasting through the evening. Sunday’s topics include “Sports and Military Performance,” a morning session chaired by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Co-Chair of SPRI. Sunday’s second session features a spine/intervertebral disk discussion in the afternoon and evening chaired by Dr. Donald Corenman of The Steadman Clinic and Dr. James Iatridis, Professor of Othorpaedics, Mount Sinai New York and President of the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS).

Bone and muscle regeneration and repair, as well as a session on interventional strategies for healthy aging, will be the featured topics Monday. Featured chairs will include Dr. Regis O’Keefe of Washington University in St. Louis, Dr. Chelsea Bahney of SPRI, Dr. Christopher Evans of Mayo Clinic and Prof. Samuel Stupp of Northwestern University, as well as Drs. Huard, Verdin and Kirkland.

The Summit wraps up Tuesday with a focus on cartilage, ligament and tendon research and innovative methods of treatment for those injuries. Dr. Peter Amadio of Mayo Clinic, Dr. Catherine Kuo of the University of Rochester, Dr. Bruno Péault of UCLA and Dr. Huard will chair the Tuesday discussions.

“The dynamic field of regenerative medicine is constantly providing us with new topics and research to explore and discuss,” said Huard. “We attract the ‘best-of-the-best’ in science to this event every summer and this year is no exception. There will be some familiar faces on the podium but also many doctors and presenters that are new to our Summit.”

“Dr. Huard’s status and connections in the worlds of regenerative medicine and science are truly remarkable,” said Dr. Philippon. “I again eagerly join our doctors from The Steadman Clinic and SPRI in teaming with Johnny as we host this marvelous event for the fifth straight year.”

As always, many of the orthopaedic surgery and regenerative medicine sessions will be led by a variety of top doctors from around the country, including many of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI’s own surgeons and scientists in addition to Drs. Huard, Philippon, Corenman, Ravuri, Lu and Bahney. That list includes Dr. Scott Tashman, Dr. Thos Evans, Dr. Ray Kim and Dr. Joel Matta.

This year at the Summit, we will have representatives from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Orthopaedic Resarch Society (ORS), Naval Medical Research Center, as well as speakers discussing relevant Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The enormous and enduring success of The Vail Scientific Summit further illustrates the bond between The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. The two elite operations—one a premier orthopaedic surgery clinic and the other a leader in research with a focus on regenerative sports medicine—standing side-by-side in the small community of Vail, are uniquely positioned to collaborate and immediately access and utilize new research. This sets them apart from other hospitals, clinics, universities and research institutions around the globe.

For more information on the Fifth Annual Vail Scientific Summit Presented by Canon Medical and details about registration, please contact Lynda Sampson at lsampson@sprivail.org.

