AFRICOM, Ghana Armed Forces Commence Africa Endeavor 2019

Ghana’s Armed Forces, in partnership with U.S. Africa Command, is hosting representatives from the African Union, other African regional organizations and 48 nations from across Africa, Europe, South America and the United States for the 14th annual Africa Endeavor Leader Symposium (AE-19) in Accra, Aug. 18-23.

Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, Africa Endeavor is an annual senior leader communications symposium designed to help develop multinational communications practices for peacekeeping, disaster response and counterterrorism missions mandated by the African Union and the United Nations.

The theme for AE-19 is “Signal Training! Install, Operate, Maintain, and Protect.” This year’s focus is on training and workforce development and includes areas of cybersecurity, interoperability, Women, Peace & Security, and Enlisted development. AE provides military communications specialists from Africa, Western Partner Nations and the United States with the opportunity to discuss capabilities, address interoperability gaps, and approach solutions as a fully integrated component of a multi-national force improving the training opportunity for an international audience. The symposium has grown in size, scope and capacity given the significance of public, private, partnership integration.

The primary objective of Africa Endeavor is to develop interoperability among African Partner nations in their command, control, communications, computers and information (C4I) systems through: developing shared training and providing information on lessons learned from exercises and operations; developing standard processes and procedures.

Africa Endeavor provides a venue for military leaders to review and analyze their forces current abilities to communicate during multinational operations, and to develop standardized training and procedures to improve future training and support. Since 2006, Africa Endeavor has facilitated training and engagements between the African Union, European Union, NATO, and regional partners, and trained nearly 2,000 communications specialists from six African regional organizations and nearly 50 African countries.

To date, AE has benefitted more than 1,850 communications specialists and military planners in C4I, tactics, techniques, and procedures.



