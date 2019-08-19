MagnaCare Wins Silver for Health Medicine Website in the 2019 Summit Creative Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare , a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions, today announced it has been honored with a Silver Summit Creative Award in the Health Medicine Website category. The redesigned website, featuring new digital content and customer service features, incorporates cutting-edge web design capabilities while maintaining the familiar integrity that defines MagnaCare’s brand promise of putting the customer first.



“MagnaCare continuously strives for innovative ways to build on our exceptional history. We have always been a customer-centric company, which is why it’s so gratifying to receive this recognition,” said Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to offer a web destination that not only enriches and supports our clients’ and members’ experiences but is also a valuable resource for any organization looking to take control of their health care costs and give their members access to high-value care.”

In 2018, MagnaCare launched a campaign to refresh its brand, with a special focus on the website and digital content, to keep pace with new product and service roll-outs. The result was a refreshed visual identity, including a new website designed to streamline navigability and enhance the user experience. The updated website features helpful information to guide customers, and rich content to display a holistic view of the unique products and services MagnaCare offers.

“Our new website showcases our one-of-a-kind product offerings and provides more resources to help customers with their health plan questions and needs,” said Rosemary Chowallur, VP of Marketing, MagnaCare. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Summit Creative Awards for our leadership in health care marketing and design.”

MagnaCare provides highly customized, innovative health care solutions to Labor, Commercial and Public Sector clients as well as brokers, carriers, TPAs, and Workers’ Compensation and no-fault payors. Over the course of its history, it has built a reputation as a leader in benefits and health plan management services through its personalized offerings and responsiveness to client needs.

The Summit Awards is the oldest and most prestigious organization administering awards for excellence in advertising and communication. More than 4,500 submissions from 27 countries were received this year alone. Using strict evaluation criteria and blind judging processes, award recipients include only those firms whose work exemplifies the best in their class. For more information, visit www.summitawards.com .

About MagnaCare

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building health communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

