InsideHustle: Meet Kenyan who makes over 1000 USD a day from making film equipment in his home garage

On this particular month, we featured Paul Kihuha (also known as Protisa), who makes his own professional filming equipment in his home garage.

A unique idea that was born in 2013 after he noticed a challenge in the local industry in terms of getting access to film equipment.

Pulse Live Kenya (https://www.PulseLive.co.ke/) explored the secret to his success and how he makes his fortunes in the profitable film industry which remains untapped in Kenya.

Mr Kihuha’s story is an inspiration to the youth since it celebrates innovation and also champions the idea of self employment.

In Kenya, it’s estimated that over 40% of youth are unemployed and the rate is particularly worrying.

“I deal with making film equipment and I think I’m the only one who does that in the country. What I do is not about money, I focus on my product and how it will reach a lot of people,” Protisa states.

He mentions that he was inspired by his father who was a blacksmith, adding that is passionate about empowering young people.

Kihuha trains youth who are in the film industry and has already trained over 40 young people who have expressed interest in the field of filmmaking.

He challenges the youth to come up with unique ideas and create their own paths to curb the crisis of unemployment in kenya.

Full interview video - https://bit.ly/2Z88xbP

Media Contact: Martin Wachira martin.wachira@ringier.co.ke Editor-in-Chief Pulse Live Kenya

Links: Article - Protisa story (https://bit.ly/2ZaKSqd) Video Distribution - Youtube (https://bit.ly/2Z88xbP) Facebook (http://bit.ly/2P4Un6B) Instagram (https://bit.ly/2MpBf0Q)

To stay informed, follow Pulse Live Kenya on all social media platforms: @PulseLiveKenya on Facebook (http://bit.ly/2KJCMNn) Instagram (http://bit.ly/2Zeyt4p) Twitter (http://bit.ly/2TR4NWc)

About #InsideHustle by Pulse Live Kenya: Inside Hustle is a segment on Pulselive.co.ke (Pulse Live Kenya) where we focus on youth and the businesses they’re doing to make a living. We identify and pick young individuals who have initiated unique business ideas to make money.

The stories are told in all facets of digital media which include text, video and great distribution model on all our social media platforms.

About Pulse: Pulse is Africa’s No. 1 new media publisher providing 24/7 live news, video, entertainment, and informational content reaching Africa’s young & mobile readership.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.