USAID Administrator Mark Green's Meetings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tom Babington:

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green visited Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on August 18 and met with NGO partners, UN leadership, and other donor representatives to discuss the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The meetings addressed efforts to further engage Ebola-affected communities in the response, strategies to increase funding from other donors, integrating all sectors of the response, and prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of health care workers.

USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team is in the DRC to lead coordination of the U.S. response efforts, aimed at bringing the outbreak under control. Together with our partners, we have trained more than 19,200 health care workers on best practices to avoid infection, supported 1,680 people to conduct disease surveillance, strengthened infection prevention and control measures in more than 360 health facilities, supported case management at Ebola Treatment Units, provided enough food to meet the needs of 300,000 people, reached more than 2 million people with lifesaving health messages, and more. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to support the health workers and communities to stop this outbreak.



