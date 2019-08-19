PSDO, ASV, WAIR, and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSDO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Shareholders of Presidio will receive 16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-inc .

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ASV ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ASV’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Yanmar Holdings. Shareholders of ASV will receive $7.05 in cash for each share of ASV owned.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wesco’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Shareholders of Wesco will receive $11.03 in cash for each share of Wesco owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc .

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS ). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc .

