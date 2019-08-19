Flux7 Named on Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

IT services provider Flux7 ranked to the top thirty percent of Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year, Flux7 , an IT services provider helping organizations innovate and achieve agility at the speed of the market, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. Flux7, which was also named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, ranked 1489th nationally with three-year revenue growth of 277 percent. Flux7 has also ranked the 39th fastest-growing IT Systems Development companies, and ranked 31st among all private companies in Austin. Organizations partner with Flux7 to strategically plan adoption of the customer-value driven approach of DevOps, and to accelerate progress using highly in-demand skills and proven experience with cloud, containers, configuration management and CICD. Flux7 customers gain long-term agility through the transfer of knowledge and IP during the planning and delivery process.



“Evolving technology platforms to support digital business at scale, both now and in the future, is complex,” said Aater Suleman, co-founder and CEO of Flux7. “The market’s need to improve the delivery of IT services through modern tools and infrastructure while expanding the skills of key contributes reflects our rapid growth and place among the elite Inc. 5000.”

Flux7 Helps Businesses Adopt Game Changing Technologies

Flux7 was founded with a vision is to enable enterprises to experiment more, fail cheap, and measure results accurately. In pursuit of that goal, the company has deepened its experience with new technologies such as Kubernetes and Terraform, as well as advanced native cloud services. Earlier this year, Flux7 raised funding to expand its DevOps consulting services through further investment in repeatable processes and intellectual property to speed and scale customer results. Companies including G6 Hospitality, Rent-A-Center and TechNipFMC have engaged Flux7’s professional services and infrastructure modernization services to optimize IT platforms and apply automation within an Agile DevOps model to improve the security and efficiency with which services are delivered.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

The 38th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona on October 10-12, 2019.

About Flux7

Flux7 is an IT services firm helping businesses to improve agility through the modernization of IT delivery and application modernization. By collaborating with customers to implement cloud automation using the latest technologies and strategies, Flux7 accelerates DevOps adoption. Learn how Flux7 helps businesses bring solutions to market faster at https://www.flux7.com, get real-world information about IT modernization and DevOps at https://blog.flux7.com/, or follow us on Linked in at https://www.linkedin.com/company/flux7-labs .

Flux7 Media Contact:

Heather Racicot

360-632-5616

heather.racicot@flux7.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.