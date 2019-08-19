Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to open in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce that the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet for its first guests on March 1, 2020.



Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, guests will be able to Vacation Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations. This new all inclusive resort will feature 898 luxury suites, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and curated entertainment-themed experiences.

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will boast an all-star line up of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres. Children are sure to enjoy the Stars Kids Club, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests or have a blast at the new JUMP trampoline park. The whole family can channel their inner PGA player at the mini-golf course, wind down the lazy river, zoom down slides at the water park or test out their surfing skills on the FlowRider® surf simulator. The beachfront resort will also be the first Planet Hollywood property to debut Adult Scene, a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept.

Book by September 30th to take advantage of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Introductory Offer featuring savings up to 75%, 2 kids stay free deals and up to $500 in resort credits*. For more information on this new resort experience, please click here .

*Conditions apply. Please click here for full offer details.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts offer a luxurious vacation setting where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive Green Room and Beach Club, a rider to customize your in-room mini bar, and more. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

