/EIN News/ -- Publicis Groupe acquires US based full-service marketing agency Rauxa

Rauxa acquisition complements Publicis Groupe’s expertise in delivering data-driven creativity offerings in the US, specifically across CRM and personalized creative

Paris, August 19, 2019 – Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40) today announced its acquisition of Rauxa, an independent, full-service marketing agency. Rauxa will become part of Publicis Media, the media solution hub of Publicis Groupe.

Founded in 1999, the agency has averaged double-digit growth every year, with a net revenue of around 70M$ in 2018, and more than 300 employees spanning New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Orange County and Dallas. Rauxa’s clients include Verizon, Samsung, Alaska Airlines, Vans, Celgene and 20 other leading client brands.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: “With the acquisition of Rauxa, Publicis Groupe is reinforcing its expertise in driving one-to-one consumer engagement for clients, through data-driven creativity offerings and scaled capabilities. The addition of Rauxa’s data, tech, media, creative and production expertise will accelerate Publicis Media’s and the Groupe’s ability to deliver across all parts of the consumer journey.”



Jill Gwaltney, Founder of Rauxa, said: “Twenty years ago, we started Rauxa because we believed that brands’ would need an agency focused on doing the very best job of one-to-one marketing. Today, our largest priority remains helping clients achieve their goals through this focus. Joining the Publicis Media family gives us that much more firepower and scale to do so.”

Rauxa will operate as a Publicis Media agency brand in the United States, and will continue to be led by its founder Jill Gwaltney, and its President and Chief Executive Officer Gina Smith, reporting to David Penski, Global CEO of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) and Tim Jones, Regional CEO Americas for Publicis Media. Rauxa will work closely alongside Publicis Media’s digital agencies (Moxie, MRY and Digitas) driving deeper communications touchpoints across strategy, CRM and personalized creative.





About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group’s operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter : @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

About Rauxa

Bold. Results. Rauxa is the full-service agency that is rooted in data, enabled by technology, inspired to create and orchestrated to perform for Verizon, Alaska Airlines, Vans, TGI Fridays, and more than 20 other leading brands. Founded in 1999 and with a uniquely independent spirit, Rauxa is powered by a team of over 300 creators, technologists, scientists and practitioners with locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Orange County and Dallas.

