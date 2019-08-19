Active Network Management Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Active Network Management Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Network Management Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Active Network Management Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Active Network Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Active Network Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Active Network Management Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the rising demand for high grid immovability, real-time valuation, and necessity for automation in power management solutions. Augmentation in the adoption of IoT or connected devices throughout the energy and utility ecosystem, coupled with increasing smart city projects, and amassed demand for uninterruptible transmission of electricity among end users will foster the global active network management market in the forecast period.

The rising application of active network management for mechanization, grid and real-time asset monitoring and drift of power in the grids and substations are the major factors driving the global active network management market. Additionally, the growth in renewable energy commercialization and increasing demand for uninterruptable transmission of electricity among users will accelerate the growth of the Active Network Management market. The increase in demand for smart energy management solution and surge in ICT expenditure backed by development in adoption of real-time monitoring of grids is estimated to propel the active network management market in the near future.

The services types of Active Network Management Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the active network management market has been segmented into Software and Services. The services segment is projected to dominate the global active network management market owing to its application to control demand and the generation of power, while it minimizes network losses, stabilizer systems, and detects faults in real time. Software segment will influence by increasing demand among enterprises to monitor and control the operations of all network components, such as smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices.

Global Active Network Management Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as ABB Ltd, Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, IBM Corporation, Kelvatek Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Indra Sistemas, Ziv, and Smarter Grid Solution are the key players in the global Active Network Management market.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4292264-global-active-network-management-market-size-by-type

Automation application of Active Network Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the active network management market has been categorized into automation, grid asset monitoring, real-time monitoring, and others. Automation segment will lead the market due to its application for increases productivity and reduces the impact on the environment from utility, industry, and transport, and infrastructure.

Energy & Utility is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Active Network Management during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user industry, the active network management market has been segmented into Energy & Utility, Transportation, Government, and Others. By end-user industry, energy & utility will lead the market in the account of its applications to meet the challenges of aging grid infrastructures, monitor the power system operations, maintain the balance between power generation and production, and provide a fast and efficient way to restore services after interruptions.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global active network management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the active network management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global active network management market over the forecast period due to the early adoption of ANM and the presence of several vendors that provide ANM. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to increasing technology adoption, significant opportunities across the power and utility sector, and the increasing number of smart city projects in these regions.

Key Stakeholders

Active Network Management Manufacturers

Active Network Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Active Network Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4292264-global-active-network-management-market-size-by-type

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Research Framework

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Industry Insights

Chapter 5 Global Active Network Management Market Overview

Chapter 6 North America Active Network Management Market

Chapter 7 Europe Active Network Management Market

Chapter 11. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. ABB Ltd

11.2. Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd

11.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4. General Electric

11.5. IBM Corporation

Continued….



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.