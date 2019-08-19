Latest Video Released by Grant Cardone Highlights a Method to Becoming and Staying Recession-Proof

Cardone Capital

Investing in multifamily real estate assets is the absolute way to produce instant cash flow.

With today’s banks paying virtually nothing on your investments, it’s imperative for investors to take control of their cash and be recession-proof.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent YouTube video released by Cardone Capital founder, Grant Cardone, is highlighting one of the most impactful and effective ways to become, and stay, recession-proof in today’s volatile investment market.

The video, shot on the beautiful island of Fiji by Cardone himself, discusses the need for accredited and non-accredited investors to utilize their cash in real estate assets that produce immediate cash flow.

“With today’s banks paying virtually nothing on your investments, it’s imperative for investors to take control of their cash and be recession-proof,” says Cardone. “Banks make you lock up your money for 10 years at under 2% return per year. Whether its mutual funds, cash accounts, or ETFs, they don’t produce a recession-proof return under any circumstances.”

According to Cardone, the only way to be recession-proof, however, is by having money invested in real estate that is backed up by rental leases.

“Our rental leases are in large apartment complexes,” states Cardone. “These types of investments are highly sought after by investors because of the large amount of cash flow they produce. At Cardone Capital, we only invest in large complexes with many units. The more units in a complex, the more cash flow they produce.”

With Cardone Capital, investors will see a targeted return of 5-6% per year – which is 50x in today’s short term bank rates. This means that investors’ money may see a 15% annualized return, or more, when the property is sold.

Cardone Capital’s properties are quality grade, meaning they are located in neighborhoods with great jobs, schools, and trending areas. Each property is found, managed, purchased, funded, and sold directly by the company to ensure investors see the greatest return possible.

“Because we’ve been in the business so long, we know exactly the precise time to sell these properties,” states Cardone. “When we can double or even triple the equity in the deal, it’s time to sell. With the recurring cash flow from these investments, this means an investor will see 80x what the bank would give them.”



About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.



Our offerings under Rule 506(c) are for accredited investors only.

FOR OUR CURRENT REGULATION A OFFERING, NO SALE MAY BE MADE TO YOU IN THIS OFFERING IF THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE YOU PAY IS MORE THAN 10% OF THE GREATER OF YOUR ANNUAL INCOME OR NET WORTH. DIFFERENT RULES APPLY TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS AND NON-NATURAL PERSONS. BEFORE MAKING ANY REPRESENTATION THAT YOUR INVESTMENT DOES NOT EXCEED APPLICABLE THRESHOLDS, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REVIEW RULE 251(D)(2)(I)(C) OF REGULATION A. FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ON INVESTING, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REFER TO WWW.INVESTOR.GOV.

For our anticipated Regulation A offering, until such time that the Offering Statement is qualified by the SEC, no money or consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response prior to qualification, such money will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Our Offering Circular, which is part of the Offering Statement, may be found at https://cardonecapital/offering-1





