3-Day Operations Management Master Class: Methodologies, Tools, and Techniques for Improving Your Delivery Systems (Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago - September 9-11, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operations Management Master Class" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall aim of this course is to provide delegates with insights into the role of an operations manager, allow delegates to explore key aspects of operations management and help them improve their impact as an operations manager.



Operations Managers have a number of responsibilities, for example:

Aligning the operation's strategy to the company strategy - developing a clear vision of how the operations should support the company's long-term objectives; it also means translating goals into implications for performance objectives in terms of quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost.

Deploying the operations strategy - operations management is often characterised by the need to make decisions both frequently and quickly, so it is necessary to have a framework to guide decision making; that is the role of operations strategy.

Designing the company's services and processes - in the service sector the product is often a process, the design of which, often, falls into the domain of operations management. In manufacturing sectors processes are designed to prepare a product for market.

Planning & controlling the operation - is the activity of deciding what the operation's resources should be doing, then making sure they do it and as efficiently as possible.

Improving the performance of operations - continuous improvement is the responsibility of all operations managers with a focus on improving quality and reducing costs.



Learning Objectives



By the end of the programme delegates will be able to:



1. Explain the purpose of operations management and how to align operations management strategies with the organisation's strategy (Operational Excellence)



2. Outline the approach for aligning the operation to meet the needs and expectations of the customer both internal and external (Service Excellence)



3. Demonstrate an ability to use a number of tools and techniques to improve the performance of key business processes (Process Excellence)



4. Describe a number of approaches to improve the effectiveness of the human resource (Performance Excellence)



5. Outline alternative organisational structures to deliver improved customer service while delivering greater efficiencies (Organisational Excellence)



Methods



It is our intention to give you an opportunity to understand the nature and best practice of operations management. To do so we will present you with a range of learning experiences including presentations, case studies, exercises and simulations.

Who Should Attend?



It is not only for operations managers or factory managers who run operations; it is for all managers in all sectors run some form of operation, for example: a finance manager's operation processes invoices and other financial transactions, an HR manager's operation processes recruitment, so if you are responsible for the management of processes then you are an operations manager.



It is designed for all managers: senior, middle, first line and supervisors in all sectors including: manufacturing, financial services, health services, government departments, etc.

Programme Schedule

08:30 Registration & Tea

09:00 Morning Session Begins

10:45-11:00 Refreshments & Networking

12:30 Lunch

13:30 Afternoon Session Begins

15:15-15:30 Refreshments & Networking

17:00 Finish of Day/Course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0swmp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.