Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market was valued at 21.76 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 192.94 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.68% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer.

This study presents the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Production Value, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, Production Value and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2019.

In the global market, the following companies are covered:

Corning

LPKF

Samtec

Kiso Micro Co.LTD

Tecnisco

Microplex

Plan Optik

NSG Group

Allvia

Market Segment by Product Type

300 mm

200 mm

≤150 mm

Market Segment by Application

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

