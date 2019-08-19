Glboal Waste Management Market Set to Surpass $643 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Waste management market accounted for $324.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $643.84 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing environmental awareness among people, rising urbanization and high surge in population are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, shortage of investments in solid waste management framework and lack of awareness in developing countries are restraining market growth.



By waste type, municipal waste deals with bulk of waste that is created by household, industrial, and commercial activity. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to increase in ideal government initiatives along with high-end technology adoption by management services.



Some of the key players profiled in the Waste Management market include Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis AG & Co. KG, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environment S.A., and Waste Management Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Waste management Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Disposal

5.3 Collection



6 Global Waste management Market, By Waste Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bio-medical

6.3 E-waste

6.4 Hazardous Waste

6.5 Industrial Waste

6.6 Municipal Waste

6.7 Other Waste Types



7 Global Waste management Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture

7.3 Automobile

7.4 Electronics

7.5 Oil and Gas

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global Waste management Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Advanced Disposal Services

10.2 Biffa Group

10.3 Clean Harbors Inc.

10.4 Covanta Holding Corporation

10.5 Daiseki Co. Ltd.

10.6 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

10.7 Remondis AG & Co. KG

10.8 Suez Environment S.A.

10.9 Veolia Environment S.A.

10.10 Waste Management Inc.



