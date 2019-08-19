Maysville, Kentucky’s EAT Gallery Recognized as one of America’s Coolest Stores

/EIN News/ -- MAYSVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAT Gallery, featuring custom jewelry and one-of-a-kind artwork and gifts in Maysville’s downtown, was named America’s Coolest Store, small cool division, by Instore Magazine.



Owned by Simon and Laurie Watt and managed by Katherine Cotterill, EAT Gallery has been opened in downtown Maysville since 2006. Taking its name from the former diner that was located in the building, EAT Gallery or “Exquisite Art Treasures” has become well known for its collection of jewelry and gemstones, watches, home décor and objects d’art.

“We are thrilled and humbled by this national recognition from Instore Magazine,” Cotterill said. “It’s because of Simon and Laurie’s vision to bring custom jewelry and artwork to this area that we are able to make EAT Gallery a ‘must see’ in Northern Kentucky.”

For more information, visit the website at www.eatgallery.com , on Facebook at EATgallery and on Instagram at EAT_GALLERY.

EAT Gallery opened its doors during the 2006 Rosemary Clooney Festival and has become a destination store for Maysville residents and visitors alike. The gallery showcases unique hand- crafted jewelry by artisans from around the world displayed alongside mineral specimens, natural stone carvings, framed butterflies, local art and a host of other treasures that celebrate the wonders of nature and earth.



Longtime Maysville residents know the building used to be the home of Morgan’s diner. When Simon first visited Maysville in 1991, the first place he was taken was Morgan’s and the diner left an indelible impression. The iconic neon “EAT” sign on the front of the building was refurbished to help preserve the history of downtown and was the inspiration for the gallery’s name Exquisite Art Treasures.

Contact: Jackie Reau

Game Day

jreau@gamedaypr.com

(513) 929-4263



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.