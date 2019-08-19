2019 Report Bundle: The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market (4th Edition) / Cellular & LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems (3rd Edition)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Wireless M2M/IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Complete Set of Two Unique Reports - Offering In-Depth Analysis and Unique Insights into the Global Wireless M2M/IoT Market:

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition

Cellular & LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 3rd Edition

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market analyses the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT and low power wireless networking. This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem

Update on the adoption of NB-IoT and LPWA standards for M2M/IoT networking

Reviews of the IoT strategies of leading mobile operators

Summary of industry trends in all world regions

IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators

Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2023

Cellular & LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems give a comprehensive overview of the main wide area networking technologies for the Internet of Things - 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular, LoRa, Sigfox, and 802.15.4 WAN. This strategic research report provides you with 120 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the main IoT wide area networking ecosystems

Comparison of technologies and standards

Updated profiles of the main suppliers of IoT chipsets and modules

Cellular IoT module market data for 2018

Early adoption trends for emerging LPWA technologies

Cellular and non-cellular LPWA IoT device market forecast until 2023

The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition

The publisher estimates that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 70 percent during 2018 to reach 1.21 billion at the end of the year - corresponding to around 13 percent of all mobile subscribers. Until 2023, the number of cellular IoT subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.4 percent to reach 9.03 billion at the end of the period. During the same period, cellular IoT network revenues are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4 percent from 6.7 billion in 2018 to approximately 29.4 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to 0.27.

East Asia was the largest region with 848.0 million IoT subscribers at the end of 2018, far ahead of Western Europe and North America with 157.6 million and 111.7 million respectively. Altogether the main regions accounted for over 95 percent of the global installed base. Latin America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Russia & CIS had in the range of 19-32 million cellular IoT subscribers each, while Africa, Middle East, Central Eastern Europe, and Australia & Oceania were in the span 7-19 million.

China is the world's largest market for cellular IoT connectivity services by volume. According to operator subscriber data, the installed base grew by 124 percent year-on-year to reach 767 million at the end of 2018. This corresponded to 63 percent of the global installed base. The spectacular numbers reported by the domestic mobile operators leave no doubt that China is leading the global adoption of massive IoT. The country has surpassed Europe and North America in terms of penetration rate - 54.7 IoT connections per 100 inhabitants at the end of 2018 - and is on track to reach 1 billion IoT connections during 2019. The Chinese government is actively driving adoption as a tool for achieving domestic and economic policy goals, at the same time as the private sector implements IoT technology to improve efficiency and drive innovation. The publisher believes that the role of the government is the main explanation for why China is ahead of the rest of the world in the adoption of IoT. Like other advanced economies, the country has widespread adoption of connected cars, fleet management, smart metering, asset monitoring and other traditional applications for cellular IoT.

It has also given rise to new consumer services enabled by connectivity like bike-sharing. The most distinctive characteristic of the Chinese IoT market is, however, the way that the government is systematically using new technology to implement its vision for urban life in the 21st century. China Mobile is the world's largest provider of cellular IoT connectivity. At the end of 2018, the operator reported 551 million IoT connections and a year-on-year growth rate of 141 percent. China Unicom and China Telecom ranked second and third with 110 million and 106 million connections respectively. Vodafone ranked first among the Western operators and fourth overall with 81 million connections, followed by AT&T in fifth place with 51 million. Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefnica had in the range 25-35 million cellular IoT connections. Softbank/Sprint and Telenor were the last players in the top ten with 21 million and 17 million connections respectively. Year-on-year growth rates for the mentioned operators were in the span 20-35 percent, except for Softbank/Sprint that only grew 3 percent.

IoT connectivity revenues are growing at a considerably slower rate than the number of connections. The author's analysis of the IoT business KPIs released by mobile operators in different parts of the world suggests that global IoT revenues increased by around 19 percent during 2018, while the monthly APRU dropped by 30 percent. Excluding China, the trend was less dramatic with revenues growing by 16 percent and ARPU declining 7 percent. Indeed, there is a negative correlation between growth in connections and monthly ARPU as the bulk of net additions are cost-sensitive devices.

Verizon reported the highest IoT revenues of 1.4 billion (US$ 1.6 billion) in 2018 and the highest monthly ARPU of an estimated 3.65. Around 60 percent of sales derived from the Verizon Connect fleet management and telematics business. China Mobile ranked second with yearly IoT sales of 964 million but had the lowest monthly ARPU of just 0.21. Vodafone and AT&T were not far behind. Annual IoT revenues for the Vodafone group in 2018 were approximately 830 million, with a monthly ARPU of 0.82. AT&T does not report IoT revenues but is believed to have generated approximately 750-800 million.

Cellular & LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 3rd Edition

The Internet of Things is weaving a new world wide web of interconnected objects. At the end of 2018, approximately 1.3 billion devices were connected to wide area networks based on cellular or LPWA technologies. The market is highly diverse and divided into multiple ecosystems. This report will focus on the four most prominent technology ecosystems for wide-area IoT networking - the 3GPP ecosystem of cellular technologies, the emerging LPWA technologies LoRa and Sigfox and the 802.15.4 ecosystem.

The 3GPP family of cellular technologies support the biggest ecosystem in wide-area IoT networking. The publisher estimates that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 70.0 percent during 2018 to reach 1.2 billion at the end of the year - corresponding to around 13.0 percent of all mobile subscribers. Yearly shipments of cellular IoT devices increased by 76.2 percent in 2018 to reach 651.9 million units. Growth was fuelled by an exceptional market expansion in China, where the installed base of cellular IoT connections increased by 124.1 percent year-on-year to reach 767.0 million at the end of 2018.

The cellular IoT technology landscape is in a phase of rapid transformation. Developments in China accelerate a global shift from 2G/3G to 4G technologies. As the initial focus for 5G will be high-bandwidth applications, the author believes that 4G will become the preferred platform for IoT in the foreseeable future. The move from 2G to 4G began in North America with 3G as an intermediate technology. The region has seen a rapid uptake of LTE CAT-1 since 2017 and CAT-M starting in 2018 at the same time as GPRS and CDMA are fading away. Europe began to see the adoption of LTE CAT-1 in 2018 and is now followed by an accelerated uptake of LTE-M and NB-IoT in 2019/2020. China is moving fast from GPRS to NB-IoT in the mass-market segment and cumulative NB-IoT shipments are expected to exceed 190 million units by the end of 2019. At the same time, there will also be a fast-growing demand for LTE CAT-1 and LTEM, as well as LTE CAT-3+. 2G and 3G will be in a steady decline in all developed markets with demand shifting to developing countries with limited availability of 4G networks. The Publisher expects that 5G will become commercially available for verticals such as automotive in 2020.

LoRa is gaining momentum as a global connectivity platform for IoT devices. According to Semtech, the global installed base of LoRa devices was approximately 87 million at the beginning of 2019. The first major volume application segments are smart gas and water metering, where LoRa's low power consumption matches the requirements for long-life battery operation. LoRa is also gaining traction for the metropolitan area and local area IoT deployments as a platform for networking smart sensors in cities, buildings, manufacturing plants and similar. Semtech has stated that it generated in the range of US$ 78 million in revenues from LoRa chips in its financial year ending in January 2019 and expects to reach US$ 100-140 million in fiscal 2020. The author estimates that yearly shipments of LoRa devices were 36.3 million units in 2018. Until 2023, yearly shipments are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7 percent to reach 155.0 million units. While the Asia-Pacific region accounted for about 60 percent of total shipments in 2018, LoRa device shipments in Europe and North America are expected to scale into significant volumes in the coming years as early adopters move from pilots to large-scale deployments.

Sigfox has very ambitious plans for establishing the technology bearing the company's name as the leading global platform for ultra-narrow band IoT networks. In order to meet its strategic goals, Sigfox must be able to break into entirely new mass-volume device segments and prove its capability to create value by adding connectivity to things that never communicated before. At the end of 2018, Sigfox reported 6.2 million connected devices. In a positive scenario where early trials ramp up to large-scale commercial deployments, the author forecasts that shipments of Sigfox devices will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.1 percent from 3.8 million units in 2018 to 43.9 million units by 2023.



802.15.4 WAN is an established connectivity platform for private wide-area wireless mesh networks used for applications such as smart metering. Faced with increasing competition from emerging LPWA standards, 802.15.4 WAN is however only expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years. The author forecasts that shipments of 802.15.4 WAN devices will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3 percent from 19.3 million units in 2018 to 46.6 million units by 2023. Smart metering is expected to account for the bulk of demand. WiSUN is the leading industry standard for smart electricity metering networks in North America, with adoption also spreading to Asia-Pacific and Europe.

