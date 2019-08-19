World Smart Materials Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 15% Over 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Materials market accounted for $36.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $127.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors fueling the market are demand for sensors and actuators in consumer goods and electronics and aerospace & defense. However, absence of high-end expertise during designing, manufacturing, limited commercial viability of the devices coupled with lack of awareness among end users hampers the market growth of smart materials market.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to primarily owing to significant demand for smart actuators & motors in key industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and aerospace. in this region.



Some of the key players in Global Smart Materials market are APC international Ltd., Ceram tech, Fine tubes Ltd., Harris corporation, Kyocera corporation, LORD corporation, Noliac A/S, Piezo kinetics Inc., Smart material corporation and TDK corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Materials Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Actuators & Motors

5.3 Arthroscopy Surgeries

5.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries

5.5 Construction Industry

5.6 Dampers

5.7 ENT Surgeries

5.8 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

5.9 Heat Transfer

5.10 Laparoscopy Surgeries

5.11 Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

5.12 Sensors

5.13 Structural Materials

5.14 Transducers

5.15 Urology/Gynecology Surgeries

5.16 Other Applications



6 Global Smart Materials Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrochromic Materials

6.3 Electro-Rheostatic

6.4 Magneto-Rheostatic

6.5 Piezoelectric Materials

6.5.1 Piezoceramics

6.5.2 Piezocomposites

6.5.3 Piezocrystals

6.5.4 Piezopolymers

6.6 Shape Memory Materials

6.6.1 Copper-Based

6.6.2 Iron-Based

6.6.3 Nickel-Titanium

6.7 Electrostrictive Materials

6.7.1 Lead Magnesium Niobate-Lead Titanate (PMN-PT)

6.7.2 Polymers

6.8 Magnetostrictive Materials

6.8.1 Ferrites

9.8.2 Rare Earth Materials

6.9 Phase Change Materials

6.9.1 Bio-Based

6.9.2 Inorganic

6.9.3 Organic

6.10 Endoscope

6.10.1 Rigid Endoscope

6.10.2 Flexible Endoscope

6.10.3 Capsule Endoscope

6.10.4 Robot Assisted Endoscope

6.11 Operative Devices

6.11.1 Energy Systems

6.11.2 Suction/Irrigation Systems

6.11.3 Access Devices

6.11.4 Operative Hand Instruments

6.11.5 Other Operative devices

6.11.5.1 Insufflation Devices

6.11.5.2 Wound Protectors

6.11.5.3 Snares

6.12 Visualization Systems

6.12.1 Ultrasound Devices

6.12.2 Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems

6.12.3 High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems

6.13 Smart Fluids

6.14 Smart Hydrogels

6.15 Smart Inorganic Polymers

6.16 Temperature-Responsive Polymers

6.17 Other Products

6.17.1 Wet Electroactive Polymers

6.17.2 Electrorheological & Magnetorheological Fluids

6.17.3 Electroluminescent & Photoluminescent Materials

6.17.4 Electrochromic Materials



7 Global Smart Materials Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer Electronic

7.5 Defense

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Military

7.9 Automobile

7.10 Other End Users



8 Global Smart Materials Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 APC international Ltd.

10.2 Ceram tech

10.3 Fine tubes Ltd.

10.4 Harris corporation

10.5 Kyocera corporation

10.6 LORD corporation

10.7 Noliac A/S

10.8 Piezo kinetics Inc.

10.9 Smart material corporation

10.10 TDK corporation



