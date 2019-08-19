Guggenheim Securities Hires Valerie Jalon to Expand Institutional Equity Sales in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Valerie Jalon has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team.



Ms. Jalon brings more than 20 years of experience in institutional equity sales, joining Guggenheim most recently from Barclays. During her tenure at Barclays, she was a Director in the Equities Distribution team in Chicago. Prior to joining Barclays, Ms. Jalon worked at J.P. Morgan, Bear Stearns, for more than a decade, most recently serving as a Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team. She began her career at First Virtual Holdings.

“We are thrilled for Valerie to join Guggenheim,” said Stanton Green, Co-Head of Equities. “She is a true professional with strong relationships in the Midwest. She is a great cultural fit and an important addition to our team as we continue to grow in the Chicago region. I look forward to her continued successes at the firm.”

Ms. Jalon received her Bachelor of Music degree from Northwestern University. She is based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.