Statement Regarding the Future of the North American Hockey Academy

/EIN News/ -- STOWE, Vt., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) announced that the organization is moving to the Greater Boston area for the 2019-2020 season. The 2019 NAHA Labor Day Tournament will continue in Vermont as planned . More information will be released at a later date.

Media Contact: Bill Driscoll Founder and Director North American Hockey Academy Email: billdris@winter-hawks.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.