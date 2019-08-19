Identiv Awarded 2019 New Product of the Year and Leading Provider of Secure Access Control Solutions in the U.S.

Security Today and Corporate Vision Magazine Recognize Identiv for Excellence in Secure Identity and Total Security from One Trusted Source

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the company has been awarded “2019 New Product of the Year” by Security Today and “Leading Provider of Secure Access Control Solutions 2019 - USA” by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine and AI Global Media Ltd. The awards recognize Identiv for excellence in providing secure identity solutions and total security from one trusted source.



Security Today magazine, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education, and solutions for security professionals, and securitytoday.com , the preeminent editorial website for the security industry, announced the winners of the Security Today 2019 New Product of the Year Award. Security Today awarded Identiv’s TS Access Control Solutions with VIP Custom Keys “2019 New Product of the Year” in the “Access Control Software/Controllers” category. The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. Nearly 100 entries were received in the 11th successful year of the independently juried contest.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Security Today and we are extremely proud of our winning product,” said Mark Allen, General Manager, Premises. “When a customer needs custom cryptographic keys to protect assets, Identiv’s uTrust TS Cards are the most secure credentials available. TS Cards come pre-programmed with a set of diversified keys, securely managed by Identiv, that protect against unauthorized access (i.e., preventing card duplication and forgery). These keys also protect the integrity and confidentiality of transactions between cards and readers. With our VIP Custom Keys Program, Identiv opens TS Cards to ensure our customers keep control ― defining their own secret keys, sharing them securely with Identiv, and easily ordering cards and readers.”

As part of its Corporate Excellence Awards 2019, Corporate Vision Magazine and AI Global Media Ltd. have named Identiv “Leading Provider of Secure Access Control Solutions 2019 - USA”. CV Magazine’s annual Corporate Excellence Awards are handpicked by a dedicated research team based purely on the comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative research during the past 12 months. The awards are designed to celebrate excellence in a number of core industries across the business landscape, highlighting those who have truly gone above and beyond to success in their endeavours, continually innovating, growing, and improving.

“As we have honed our focus on becoming the world’s most trusted source for total security, we are humbled to be recognized as the leading provider of secure access control solutions in the U.S.,” added Mr. Allen. “The physical world is increasingly becoming more digital everyday. And a more connected world means more threats. Security and encryption are on the top of mind of everyone in the industry, and we are proud to provide our customers and partners with an end-to-end solution portfolio that truly is complete ― connecting, protecting, and securing all assets, facilities, and people. This is what total security looks like.”

Identiv will be showcasing and its complete portfolio of award-winning physical security and secure identification solutions at GSX 2019 in Chicago, Illinois, September 10 – 12, 2019. Find Identiv at booth 593 or secure a meeting during the event today. For more information on Identiv’s products and solutions, visit identiv.com/products , call +1 888-809-8880, or contact sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



