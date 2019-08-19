Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Company MCI Makes Coveted Top 500 Ranking on the Inc. 5000 list

Iowa City-based MCI pulls No. 452 ranking with Three-Year Sales Growth of 1,002% making it the Fastest-Growing Company in Iowa, Iowa City, and The Region

/EIN News/ -- IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today ranked MCI No. 452 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Breaking into the coveted Top 500, MCI earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 3-year growth of 1,002%. In the Business Products & Services category, MCI is ranked #30 fastest-growing in the USA. In their headquartered state of Iowa and region of Iowa City/Cedar Rapids, MCI has ranked #1 fastest-growing private company overall as well, respectively. All companies were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.



"As an Inc. 5000 honoree, MCI now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Oracle, Box, Grubhub, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names," said James Ledbetter, editor in chief, Inc. Media, in announcing MCI ranking. “Ranked companies experienced an average six-fold growth rate since 2015 compared to an economy growing at roughly 12 percent over the same period, that's a result most businesses can only dream of," he added.

“The momentum in the economy is absolutely staggering,” said Anthony Marlowe, MCI Founder and CEO. “MCI grew from 400 employees to more than 2,000 now. It’s driven by predictability, it’s driven by lower taxes and it’s driven by reduced regulation,” he added.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies were required to be U.S.-based, privately held, and for-profit, as of December 31, 2018. This is Inc. Magazine's 37th annual ranking of the fastest-growing innovators in the United States.

About MCI:

A Top 500 Inc. Magazine Fastest-Growing Company, MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA and has nine call center and customer contact management business processing outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, and South Dakota.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to business process outsourcing (BPO), business process management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX) services, application software, and technology services to mid-market & enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 2,000+ talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: Gravis Apps, Mass Markets, The Sydney Call Centre, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing. For more information, please visit or https://www.mci.world/



