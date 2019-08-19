Kanvas Rides the Green Wave with Launch of Disruptive Vape Technology Led by Seasoned Consumer Electronics Entrepreneur

/EIN News/ -- Founder and former CEO of prominent mobile accessories company takes on cannabis industry with technology platform catering to growers, extractors and manufacturers, offering disruptive storage, software and smart hardware solutions



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kanvas ™, creator of innovative solutions designed to elevate the user experience for legal cannabis consumers, is proud to announce its official launch with the release of its disruptive storage and hardware assortment, featuring proprietary temperature-controlled dosing technology. The Newport Beach-based company is founded and led by Orange County entrepreneur Andy Fathollahi.

A veteran of building successful companies in emerging industries, Fathollahi is the founder and former CEO of prominent mobile accessories company Incipio® Group. Founded in Fathollahi’s Orange County garage in 1999, Incipio grew from a single product line to a diverse portfolio of owned brands and global licenses with over $400 million in annual revenue, 500 employees globally and products in over 60,000 retail locations.

“The cannabis space reminds me of where the mobile phone business was 20 years ago,” said Fathollahi, CEO, Kanvas. “With the market in its infancy, there is fantastic opportunity for a disruptive hardware brand to change the landscape of the industry. Cannabis might just be the new iPhone.”

With an impressive portfolio of over 200 patents during his Incipio career, Fathollahi is now focused on positioning Kanvas as a market leader through intellectual property and innovation. The company’s engineering-led design process delivers solution-based products that address both enterprise and consumer-level friction points such as operational inefficiencies, expired product, poor user experience and burnt oil. With a dozen patents pending, Kanvas is committed to advanced design and consumer safety and tackles these issues with the following solutions:

Vapetelligence™ Software + Smart Hardware

Stainless steel cartridges

Undetectable levels of heavy metals

Moda™ Nitrogen Purge Glass Jars

Statera™ Humidity Control Glass Jars

“We have been rapidly building an all-star team here at Kanvas,” said Andy Fathollahi, CEO, Kanvas. “I am thrilled to work with a group of leaders who have tremendous industry experience and track records of playing critical roles in building and scaling successful businesses in quickly evolving industries.”

During his leadership, Incipio successfully completed five high-profile acquisitions, including globally recognized Griffin Technology®, heritage design group Incase®, technologically advanced Braven Audio® and lifestyle apparel maker TAVIK®, as well as licensing agreements with over 17 global brands including Coach®, Under Armour®, kate spade new york®, Rebecca Minkoff®, TUMI® and Diesel®.

For more information on Kanvas’ product offering, please visit: www.thekanvasco.com .

About Kanvas:

Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for adult and medical cannabis consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that is backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com .

