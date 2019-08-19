CBRS Alliance to Launch OnGo™ Commercial Services in 3.5 GHz CBRS Band

FCC Commissioner Michael C. O’Rielly Hosts “OnGo Commercial Service Launch: Share. Connect. Innovate.” to Celebrate Years of Industry Collaboration and Share OnGo Deployment Stories

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, announced “OnGo Commercial Service Launch: Share. Connect. Innovate.”, an exclusive, invite-only event celebrating the launch of commercial activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. Taking place September 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C., the event represents years of unprecedented collaboration between the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), U.S. Congress, Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, WInnForum and more than 135 members of the CBRS Alliance to democratize wireless spectrum.



Known as “The Innovation Band”, the 3.5 GHz CBRS band is valued at $15.6 billion and opens the door to a huge market opportunity for enterprises and the broader U.S. economy. FCC Commissioner Michael C. O’Rielly will be on-hand during the event to celebrate this important public-private partnership milestone. As the CBRS ecosystem nears the last mile before FCC authorization of commercial activity, attendees of this event will be among the first to hear some of the most compelling uses of OnGo in the market, including network densification, IoT, neutral host networks, private LTE networks, and by 2020, 5G.

OnGo Commercial Service Launch: Share. Connect. Innovate.

Location: Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Time: 9:00-10:00am ET

Speakers include:

Michael C. O’Rielly, Commissioner, FCC

David Wright, President, CBRS Alliance

Chris Stark, Chairman, CBRS Alliance

Adam Koeppe, SVP, Network Planning, Verizon

Craig Cowden, SVP, Wireless Technology, Charter Communications

Claude Aiken, President & CEO, WISPA

Representatives from the Department of Defense and NTIA

For more information on “OnGo Commercial Service Launch: Share. Connect. Innovate.”, please visit the event page here .

For more information on the CBRS Alliance, and a full list of member companies, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org .

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS’ full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACTS

CBRS Alliance

Caitlin Haskins, 10Fold Communications

Email: OnGo@10fold.com

Phone: 925-271-8219

www.cbrsalliance.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.