FlexIt – App Connecting Fitness Enthusiasts with Hundreds of Gyms Nationwide – Announces Partnership with Reservations.com

Users of the online travel booking site will now receive special access to app’s network of facilities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt — the unique mobile app that lets users access hundreds of fitness clubs while paying only for the time spent working out — announces a partnership with Reservations.com , the company on a mission to bring the human touch back to online travel. Through this partnership, travelers who book hotels on Reservations.com in one of FlexIt’s primary markets will receive a special promotion code to access FlexIt partner clubs for 30% less than the standard rate.



FlexIt gives consumers the flexibility to choose when and where they work out, providing a personalized experience where users only pay for their time used and there is no upfront cost or subscription fee. FlexIt is currently live in New York City, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Arizona and Florida, with more than a dozen additional markets coming soon. FlexIt’s lineup of fitness locations currently include large national players, such as Gold’s Gym, Retro Fitness and Youfit Health Clubs, as well as large regional players, such as Mountainside Fitness and Charter Fitness, among many others.

“Our mission is to make fitness more accessible for everyone,” said Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt. “We’ve seen many FlexIt users leveraging the app’s features to find new health and fitness experiences wherever they travel. We’re proud to launch this partnership with Reservations.com, which makes it even easier for fitness enthusiasts to enjoy a great workout whenever and wherever they want.”

Reservations.com provides travelers with personalized travel planning and is redefining the booking and travel planning experience by providing personalized services. Users are able to book hotel reservations, car rentals and group bookings all through the easy-to-use website and can search for reservations based on type of trip they are looking for such as popular, cheap or luxe.

“We are passionate about providing our valued customers with personalized, experiential travel planning services. Access to great health and fitness experiences is a key aspect of that vision,” said Mahesh Chaddah of Reservations.com. “Thanks to FlexIt’s immersive user experience and growing network of over 600 partner fitness clubs across the U.S., our customers can look forward to even better health and fitness experiences, wherever they may travel.”

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. Available in over 600 fitness clubs across the country, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company dedicated to personalizing the online travel experience. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including descriptions, pricing information and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company provides customers with a fantastic booking experience, from brainstorming dream destinations to creating lasting memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com .

Media Contact

Jaclyn Bertrand

Uproar PR for FlexIt

jbertrand@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c99aea6-0c8d-478c-800c-83a78f62575c

FlexIt Map View Travelers can look for gyms close to where they're staying



