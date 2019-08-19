ICMI Honors Top Industry Innovators and Leaders with the Second Annual ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers List

Honorees will be celebrated at ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019, taking place Oct. 28-30 in Chicago, IL

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute , the authority on contact center excellence, today announces the honorees for the second annual ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list. The 2019 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list honors emerging leaders and innovators in the customer experience and contact center space. This year’s honorees were chosen due to their hard work and dedication to inspire excellence, motivate peers, and shape the future of customer service. All 2019 honorees will be recognized and celebrated at the ICMI Contact Center Connections Movers & Shakers Celebration, taking place October 29, 2019. To register for the conference, please visit: icmi.com/ccconnections/



To learn more about the ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list, please visit: icmi.com/Landings/General/Awards/Movers-and-Shakers

“The ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers List is developed to shine a spotlight on the industry professionals that are excelling in their fields and going to great lengths to achieve customer service excellence,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “This year’s honorees encompass the skills and dedication needed to improve the customer experience industry and we look forward to celebrating them at ICMI Contact Center Connections in Chicago.”

This year’s Movers & Shakers were nominated by their peers or colleagues. The ICMI content team then reviewed applications and evaluated them based on a list of required criteria for each category.

2019 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers:

Customer Experience Leaders

Dan Craig, Director, Information Experience, Khoros

Natalia Diaz, General Manager, Callzilla

Suzette Robinette, Contact Center Manager, Hiway Federal Credit Union

Thom San Filippo, Vice President Customer Service & Experience Design, Dow Jones & Co.

Frontline Employees

Brittany Boorman, Product Support Specialist, Merrill Corporation

Stephanie Finnell, Customer Service Representative, WebMD Health Services

Andrew Gilliam, ITS Service Desk Consultant, Western Kentucky State University

Todd Gulizia, Specialty Health Coach, WebMD Health Services

Patience Mumbulo, Customer Service Supervisor, NYCM Insurance

Rob Puica, Customer Service, Dow Jones & Co.

Amanda Winfrey, Business Systems Consultant, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

Technology Leaders

Mike Bowman, Senior Manager of Customer Service, ECSI

Doug Klees, Head of Customer Care, MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc.

Bill Pemble, Director of Michigan Enterprise Contact Center and Cloud Application Development, State of Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Becky Roemen, Sr. CX Consultant, TTEC

Cameron Weeks, CEO and Co-Founder, Edify Labs, Inc.

Training Professionals

Amanda Burleson, Training & Development Specialist, WebMD Health Services

Maria Carrasco, Learning & Development Consultant, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Services

Rachel Chafetz, Knowledge and Training Manager, Dow Jones & Co.

Workforce Managers

Harsha Wickramasinghe, Assistant Manager, Dialog Business Services

Collin Ziemer, Senior Workforce Manager, Kaiser Permanente

Customer Hero of the Year Finalists

Debbie Nagy, Quality Assurance Manager, Dow Jones & Co.

Steven Treglown, Customer Support Manager, Khoros

Nominees in this category have been narrowed down to a group of finalists. The ICMI audience will select the winner, who will be announced at ICMI Contact Center Connections 2019.

