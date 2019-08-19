Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Silica Sand Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Silica Sand -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silica Sand Industry

Description

According to this study, over the next six years the Silica Sand market will register a -0.86% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8955 million by 2024, from US$ 9430 million in 2018. Specially, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silica Sand business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silica Sand market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Silica Sand value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7. 
Less than 40 mesh 
40-70 mesh 
More than 70 mesh

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8. 
Hydraulic fracturing 
Glassmaking 
Foundry 
Ceramics and Refractories 
Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. 
North America 
Europe 
Asia-Pacific 
South America 
Mideast & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3. 

Covia 
U.S. Silica 
Hi-Crush Partners 
Badger Mining Corp 
Emerge Energy Services LP 
Sibelco 
Preferred Sands 
Pattison Sand 
Quarzwerke Group 
AVIC Glass 
SAMIN 
Mitsubishi 
TENGDA 
Minerali Industriali 
CNBM 
Shanyuan 
Tokai Sand 
Sisecam 
Kibing 
Lianxin Group 
Sifucel 
Strobel Quarzsand 
Aggregate Industries 
Fulchiron 
Toyota Tsusho 
Wolf & Muller 
Duchang xinshiji 
Bathgate Silica Sand

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Retail, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

