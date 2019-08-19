Silica Sand Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Silica Sand Industry
Description
According to this study, over the next six years the Silica Sand market will register a -0.86% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8955 million by 2024, from US$ 9430 million in 2018. Specially, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silica Sand business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silica Sand market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Silica Sand value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Less than 40 mesh
40-70 mesh
More than 70 mesh
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hydraulic fracturing
Glassmaking
Foundry
Ceramics and Refractories
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Mideast & Africa
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
Covia
U.S. Silica
Hi-Crush Partners
Badger Mining Corp
Emerge Energy Services LP
Sibelco
Preferred Sands
Pattison Sand
Quarzwerke Group
AVIC Glass
SAMIN
Mitsubishi
TENGDA
Minerali Industriali
CNBM
Shanyuan
Tokai Sand
Sisecam
Kibing
Lianxin Group
Sifucel
Strobel Quarzsand
Aggregate Industries
Fulchiron
Toyota Tsusho
Wolf & Muller
Duchang xinshiji
Bathgate Silica Sand
Continued...
