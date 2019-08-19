Legal Cannabis Market 2014-2025 Analysis by Size, Shares, Growth, Segmentation, Regions, & Top Players

Top Players in Legal Cannabis Market are Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Mentor Capital, Cannoid, LLC, CBD American Shaman Products

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Legal Cannabis market report contains information about size (value and volume) by regions, players, end industries and product types, past data 2014-2018 and estimated data 2019-2025. Legal Cannabis market report also provides the global market drivers and trends, competition landscape, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter's five forces analysis.

The years considered to estimate the market size are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018 | Base Year: 2018 | Estimated Year: 2019 | Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Get a Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14014606





Legal Cannabis Overview:

Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. In the United States alone, it is believed that over 100 million Americans have tried cannabis. Cannabis for industrial uses is valuable in tens of thousands of commercial products, especially as fibre ranging from paper, cordage, construction material and textiles in general, to clothing. Hemp is stronger and longer-lasting than cotton. It also is a useful source of foodstuffs (hemp milk, hemp seed, hemp oil) and biofuels. Hemp has been used by many civilizations, from China to Europe (and later North America) during the last 12,000 years. In modern times novel applications and improvements have been explored with modest commercial success.

The legality of cannabis for medical and recreational use varies by country, in terms of its possession, distribution, and cultivation, and (in regards to medical) how it can be consumed and what medical conditions it can be used for. Countries that have legalized the medical use of cannabis include Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Others have more restrictive laws that only allow the use of certain cannabinoid drugs, such as Sativex or Marinol.

Key Manufacturers in This Market Include:

Aurora Cannabis

Bhang Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

Cannoid

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

mCig

NuLeaf Naturals

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

United Cannabis

By Product Type, Market Is Split into:

Marijuana

Industrial Hemp

By Application, Market Segmented into:

Medicinal use

Recreational use

Industrial use

Market Dynamics:

Market driver:

Growing social acceptance of cannabis

Market challenge:

Compromising public health

Market trend:

Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis



For a full, detailed list, view our report



For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14014606





Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries



TOC of Global Legal Cannabis Market Report:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Legal Cannabis Product Overview

1.2 Legal Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Marijuana

1.2.2 Industrial Hemp

1.3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Legal Cannabis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Legal Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Legal Cannabis Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Aurora Cannabis

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Legal Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Aurora Cannabis Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

4 Legal Cannabis Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

Continued…





Purchase this Report (Price 3350 USD for a Single-User License) at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14014606





Related Reports:

Legal Cannabis-Europe Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Legal Cannabis industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information.





Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Legal Cannabis industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information. Legal Cannabis-Asia Pacific Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.





Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Legal Cannabis-EMEA Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 Whole EMEA and Regional Market Size of Legal Cannabis 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023





Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 Whole EMEA and Regional Market Size of Legal Cannabis 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023 Legal Cannabis-North America Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Legal Cannabis industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights.



Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Email: sales@absolutereports.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.