SiriusDecisions’ Phil Harrell to Share Top Methods for Digitally Transforming Sales Teams during ValueSelling Associates Webinar

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, announces its upcoming Sales Leadership Series webinar featuring SiriusDecisions’ Phil Harrell. The webinar will outline why digital sales transformation is critical and the steps that a sales leader should take to successfully execute a transformation.



Phil Harrell is a service director at SiriusDecisions serving chief sales officers. Phil is an industry thought leader in sales and marketing with more than 20 years of experience building and leading high-performance B2B sales teams worldwide, including HubSpot and Akamai.

ValueSelling Associates kicks off its “Sales Leadership Series,” with this webinar. Each quarter, subscribers to the Sales Leadership Series will have access to invitation-only webinars, articles and reports based on the insights and proven experiences of sales leaders around the globe. To join the list or register for this Sales Leadership Series webinar, visit our Sales Leadership Series page.

During the webinar titled, "Digital Sales Transformation: Selling the Way Modern Buyers Want to Purchase," special guest, Harrell will discuss key trends driving the need for sales leaders to digitally transform their organizations and explain the six priorities to successfully execute a digital sales transformation.



The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. PT (1:00-1:45 p.m. ET).



To register for this complimentary webinar, visit ValueSelling Associates' registration page.



Buyers’ purchasing habits have changed dramatically, but many sales organizations are still selling the old way. Sales leaders need to reorient their entire go-to-market model to match how digitally enabled buyers purchase and use products. Undertaking a digital sales transformation can help sales leaders achieve the goals of providing a better buying experience, winning more deals and lowering overall sales costs.

In this 45-minute webinar, special guest Harrell will outline why a digital sales transformation is critical to a sales leader's longevity in the role and the steps that a sales leader should take to successfully execute a transformation.



How a sales leader can actually execute a digital sales transformation and still hit his or her numbers

How to work across functions to redesign the way your organization sells to buyers, acquires partners and engages customers

How to restructure current sales structures to support buyers’, partners’ and customers’ demands for a frictionless, digitally enabled purchase journey

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs provide a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to boost the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations realize immediate revenue growth and increased productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and consulting to keep it simple and drive sales results. ValueSelling Associates has been selected as a Top 20 Sales Training company for 2019 by Training Industry and Selling Power and is a winner of the 2019 Grand Stevie Award in the Sales & Customer Service category. For more information, visit www.valueselling.com and follow us on Twitter at @ValuSelling.

