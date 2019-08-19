Jeffrey D. Mills Joins BMT Wealth Management as Chief Investment Officer

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust ( BMT ), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today that Jeffrey Mills has joined their wealth division as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Mills reports directly to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, President of BMT Wealth Management, and will maintain an office at the firm’s new Berwyn, Pa. location beginning September 16, 2019.



Jeff will be responsible for investment strategy across BMT’s Wealth Management platform, including the development of alternative capabilities to attract high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth clients, as well as institutions, endowments and foundations. He will lead firm-wide asset allocation decisions and publication of investment thought leadership. Jeff will manage BMT’s team of research analysts in addition to the Directors of Fixed Income and Third-Party Services. He will also collaborate on the direction and management of BMT’s team of portfolio managers.

“Jeff is a well-known and respected financial expert who possesses the rare combination of being strategic, tactical and analytical in his approach to leadership, research, investment management and portfolio composition,” said Ms. Fox. “Jeff will significantly elevate the investment platform and provide guidance to strategically grow the wealth division beyond our current strong foundation. We are pleased to welcome him to the BMT Wealth Management family.”

Jeff has more than 15 years of experience in investment analysis, advisory, and strategy. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Strategist at PNC Financial Services Group in Philadelphia.

Jeff holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oxford, Oxford, U.K., and a Master of Science in management studies with a concentration in asset management and investments from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Jeff is a high-profile speaker and regular contributor to national discussions on economic matters through his appearances as a financial expert on programs such as CNBC, CNN and Yahoo Finance.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.74 billion in corporate assets and $14.82 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 6/30/19). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, five (5) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

Jeffrey D. Mills, BMT Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer



