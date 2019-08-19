Qrons Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications as it Advances its Product Candidates

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY,, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Qrons Inc. (OTCQB: QRON), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel-based solutions for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and penetrating injuries, announced today that it has retained PCG Advisory Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to provide investor relations, strategic communications and capital market advisory services.



Jonah Meer, Qrons' Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Qrons has developed two product candidates based on innovative technology using 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials and a novel delivery system to reduce neuronal loss and functional impairment and induce neuronal regeneration and functional improvement in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries. We have also recently appointed Dr. John Bonfiglio as Chief Operating Officer to oversee our IND process in preparation for human clinical trials. We believe that PCG’s seasoned team, contacts, skills and strategies will assist us in communicating these important advancements to investors.”

Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory, said; “Qrons’ work is important as there are currently no approved treatment options for traumatic brain injuries. Supported by the upgrade of Qrons’ common stock to the OTCQB Venture Market, we look forward to working with QRON to raise their awareness and visibility within the investment community.”

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Qrons is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (“MSCs”) and smart synthetic material, QS100™, an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™, an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. The Company entered into a license and research funding agreement and related service agreements with Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel under which the Company received an exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel's research or technology or the Company's research funding. The Company entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team in the Chemistry Department, to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials. The Company is negotiating a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. Please visit http://www.qrons.com.

About PCG Advisory Inc.

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

