World Indoor Farming Market Set to Surpass $171 Billion by 2026

The Global Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.



By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.



Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain, Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Herbs & Microgreens

5.2.1 Tarragon

5.2.2 Herbs

5.2.3 Basil

5.2.4 Wheatgrass

5.2.5 Other Herbs & Microgreens

5.3 Flowers & Ornamentals

5.3.1 Ornamentals

5.3.2 Annuals

5.3.3 Perennials

5.3.4 Other Flowers & Ornamentals

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.1 Eggplant

5.4.2 Strawberry

5.4.3 Tomato

5.4.4 Leafy Vegetable

5.4.4.1 Spinach

5.4.4.2 Lettuce

5.4.4.3 Kale

5.4.4.4 Other Leafy Vegetables

5.4.5 Other Fruits & Vegetables

5.5 Other Crop Types



6 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Growing Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid

6.3 Aeroponics

6.4 Soil-Based

6.5 Aquaponics

6.6 Hydroponics



7 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Facility Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Container Farms

7.3 Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

7.4 Glass or Poly Greenhouses

7.5 Indoor Vertical Farms

7.6 Other Facility Types



8 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software solutions

8.3 Hardware solutions

8.3.1 Irrigation Systems

8.3.2 Lighting Systems

8.3.3 System Controls

8.3.4 Communication Systems

8.3.5 Sensors

8.3.6 Climate Control Systems



9 Global Indoor Farming Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Indoor Farms of America

11.2 Freshbox Farms

11.3 Aerofarms

11.4 Contain Inc.

11.5 Philips Lighting

11.6 Garden Fresh Farms

11.7 Metropolis Farms

11.8 Bowery Farming



