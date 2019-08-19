Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Enters Agreement to Acquire One of San Diego’s Most Prominent Roofing & Solar Companies, with Nearly $12 Million Annual Revenues

/EIN News/ -- POWAY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey announced the company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire one of the oldest and most prominent roofing and solar companies in San Diego.



“This acquisition brings with it a legacy in the industry that is unsurpassed in San Diego,” said Massey. “We’re extraordinarily proud that they have agreed to join us. The deal has two advantages for SIRC. Not only are we acquiring the business, but the owner of the company will be coming aboard as our new President. He is a person of the highest integrity and is recognized as a top talent in the industry. He is well experienced in not only solar and roofing, but also electrical and storage. He is one of the area’s only Tesla Certified Battery wall installers. All parties involved are very enthusiastic over the enormous and limitless potential set before us!"



Massey also noted that the company being acquired is very profitable, with revenues approaching $12 million annually. Closing is expected to occur within the next month, upon completion of due diligence.



“I’ve said this before,” added Massey, “but it’s worth repeating. We’re in the middle of a truly milestone period of growth for SIRC!"



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com



